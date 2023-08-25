Spanish football takes major blow as young talent leaves for Middle East

The explosion of Gabri Veiga onto the scene at Celta Vigo was one of the most exciting storylines in La Liga last season.

A historic club that has had some dull and difficult years suddenly had a new hero, and La Liga, which pitches itself as the home of young academy grown talent, had another star to show off.

Today it was announced that he would be moving to the Saudi Pro League, prompting a wave of concerned discussion across Spain. It’s one thing if Barcelona or Real Madrid come to hoover up your best players, and at least the Premier League has prestige as well as cash. But for La Liga to lose one of its new poster boys to Saudi Arabia, hinting at the Spanish top flight’s continuing decline, is another matter entirely.

Toni Kroos, in typically forthright style, called the move “embarrassing” in an Instagram comment. It’s not clear if he meant for La Liga or for Veiga, but either could apply.