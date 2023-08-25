Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales to resign today as immense pressure reaches breaking point

Luis Rubialies will today announce his resignation as president of the Spanish football association (RFEF) following a week of growing pressure after last Sunday’s women’s World Cup final.

The 45 year old was involved in several uncomfortable moments as Spain lifted the trophy, culminating in an awkward kiss on the lips of star player Jenni Hermoso.

Through the last few days there have been accusations and revelations on all sides about his past conduct, and once FIFA announced an investigation into his behaviour last night, it has always felt the jig was up.

Pressure from all sides – including Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and dozens of coaches, players and administrators in football, has finally told.

Marca are among many sources saying he will hand in his resignation today, ending an ugly few days in Spanish football which has shrouded what should have been a glorious celebration of the rise of the women’s game to the very top.