Spain’s World Cup heroes back Jenni Hermoso and call for Luis Rubiales resignation

Spain’s 2023 World Cup winning squad have shown their support to striker Jenni Hermoso amid calls for RFEF president Luis Rubiales to resign.

Glory in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final was overshadowed by controversy involving Rubiales at the final whistle and in the trophy presentation.

The RFEF chief has been heavily criticised for gestures made in the stands, and for kissing Hermoso on the lips, as she collected her winners medal at Stadium Australia.

Rubiales has received a powerful backlash over the situation with pressure from within the federation, and the Spanish Government, calling for him to step down over his conduct.

However, despite the requests to leave, Rubiales sensationally rejected the chance to resign, claiming he will carry on his position.

That has prompted Barcelona star Alexia Putellas and Olga Carmona – who scored the winning goal in Sydney – to offer their backing to Hermoso and call for Rubiales to go.

Esto es inaceptable. Se acabó. Contigo compañera @Jennihermoso — Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) August 25, 2023

On the back of Putellas and Carmona coming forward, players union FUTPRO have issued a statement with 81 international players refusing to join the national team until Rubiales leaves.