Spain women’s team refuse to play until Luis Rubiales resigns

Spain’s 2023 World Cup final fall out has continued with a sensational update from the squad.

The full panel have shown their ongoing support for striker Jenni Hermoso amid calls for RFEF president Luis Rubiales to resign.

The RFEF chief has been widely critiqued for gestures made in the stands, and for kissing Hermoso on the lips, as she picked up her winners medal at Stadium Australia.

Following his decision not to stand down, as he was expected to do earlier today, the saga has reached a key juncture.

Hermoso has publicly rejected Rubiales’ claim that the key was consensual and 81 Spain international have now confirmed their intention not to play for the national team until he resigns.

🚨 Las jugadoras de la @SEFutbolFem, campeonas del mundo y otras futbolistas, en apoyo a @Jennihermoso , manifiestan su firme condena ante conductas que han atentado contra la dignidad de las mujeres.

El comunicado queda abierto a las futbolistas que se quieran adherir#seacabo

The Spanish Government have also opened up legal proceedings to suspend Rubiales from his role with FIFA also launching an investigation into the situation.

Spain’s next scheduled game is in a 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Nations League clash against Sweden on September 22.