Sevilla stand firm on Aston Villa transfer push for Marcos Acuna

Sevilla are prepared to dig in over transfer talks with Aston Villa for Marcos Acuna.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League side before the summer transfer window closes.

Sevilla are looking to raise funds to balance the books in Andalucia, and despite Acuna’s importance to the team, they could sell him on.

Previous reports have claimed Sevilla rejected Villa’s opening two bids for the Argentina international with the 31-year-old defender rated at €10m, with Villa looking to negotiate a structured deal.

However, with progress slow on a potential move, amid fresh reports of an injury concern disrupting Villa’s interest, Sevilla club president Jose Castro has offered an update.

Castro insisted the club’s links to former sporting director Monchi, now in place at Villa, has no bearing on the talks, and the price will not be lowered as the clock ticks down.

“It’s not a question of Monchi. Sevilla will listen to offers from any club, be that Aston Villa or another club”, as per quotes from the Birmingham Mail.

“The reality is the club decides if the price is appropriate or not. Obviously, if the price we believe is appropriate is not paid, he will not leave.

“We don’t have a problem. If a club wants a player, and doesn’t give what we think he’s worth, we forget about it.”