Reinier’s career continues to slide as Brazilian talent trains alone at Madrid

Things have changed rapidly for Reinier Jesus in the last couple of years.

He arrived at Real Madrid from Flamengo back in 2020 with much fanfare and hopes of him becoming the next in the Vinicius – Rodrygo pipeline.

The fact that he immediately went on a two year loan to Borussia Dortmund showed how much he was considered already ready for top level action.

But that loan wasn’t a huge hit, and while he did play fairly regularly on loan at Girona last year, he didn’t shine. Now he’s back at Madrid, and as Marca say in their article today, things are looking bleak: “nobody want him.”

Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t want him training with the first team, and Raul won’t even have him with his Castilla group, arguing that if he’s going to leave on loan anyway, he doesn’t want him with his group.

So poor Reinier trains alone at Valdebebas, with seemingly no interest from around Europe in taking him in. Madrid won’t let him rot there all season, so eventually an exit will be found, but it looks increasingly like he will have to take another step down in terms of the team he plays for this year.