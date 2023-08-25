Real Sociedad’s new veteran excited to play for European competitors

Real Sociedad are a pipeline of talent and it’s always worth keeping an eye on the players they bring in, as some of them will likely end up future superstars.

This summer’s interesting buy is Hamari Traore, and his interview in Marca today reveals some interesting aspects of his character. He’s 31, so very much a veteran compared to some of the younger players that La Real buy in, but the right back’s experience should blend nicely in with the precocious talents that Imanol Alguacil has in his squad:

“I’m passionate about football… I watch La Liga games, the Premier League and the Bundesliga, and I enjoyed watching games of La Real because of the way they like ot play with the ball. I saw they were a good team, regularly in Europe in recent years. It’s true that before they were best known in France for having Griezmann playing for them, but now they’re well known for their good performance in recent years.”

We can’t wait to see more of what Real Sociedad have in store for us this season, and it will be interesting to see what Traore brings at right back in a team that likes to play front foot, aggressive football. With him in the team, they will be hoping to keep up the recent good league finishes that he speaks about.