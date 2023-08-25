Marc-Andre Ter Stegen sets out Barcelona mission with contract extension

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has set out an ambitious plan after signing a Barcelona contract extension until 2028.

The German international played a vital role within La Blaugrana’s first La Liga title win since 2019 as he started all 38 league games of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ter Stegen also recorded 26 clean sheets from those 38 matches to win the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his career in Spain.

🗣 Listen to what Ter Stegen said after his contract renewal with Barça pic.twitter.com/Vs7YCbs4mB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 25, 2023

However, despite the success of last season, Ter Stegen will not be easing up in the coming months, after previously hinting at his desire for Barcelona to improve in the Champions League.

After finally penning a fresh deal in Catalonia, Ter Stegen believes he can achieve his aims at the club, in both domestic and European competition.

We keep the best keeper itw pic.twitter.com/E8jf5jixdN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 25, 2023

“I’m very happy. It’s five more years that I’m looking forward to with great enthusiasm. I hope to go all the way and win many titles”, he said.

“The objective is to compete at the highest level and we have a squad to do that. We can reach the end of the season with good feelings and the opportunity to win titles.”

Ter Stegen has picked up where he left off last season, at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, with two clean sheets from his first two league appearances ahead of facing Villarreal this weekend.