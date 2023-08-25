Joao Felix may have to take Saudi Arabian vacation for a year after committing to long contract

Joao Felix is in a mess of his own making.

The attacking midfielder has burned his bridges at Atletico without an obvious way out, and now the fans and coaching staff don’t seem to want him there, but nobody else is willing to pay to rescue him from this self-made purgatory.

He signed a new contract before going to Chelsea on loan in January, meaning he’s tied to the club long term again – that protects his value, but also means he’s a problem that’s going to hang around.

AS’s report on his situation today claims that the attacking midfielder still wants a move to Barcelona, but also accepts that he needs a plan B – in this, case Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal will happily loan him for a year it seems, although Atletico would rather sell him and get the problem off their hands. These last days of the window could be interesting – the one thing that’s bad for all parties is Felix staying at the Metropolitano and bringing bad vibes to Diego Simeone’s squad.