Jenni Hermoso confirms pressure to justify Luis Rubiales’ World Cup final controversy

Spain star Jenni Hermoso has launched a stinging response to RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

Hermoso’s statement comes on the back of a historic few days in Spanish international football on the back of their glory in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Spain clinched a first-ever women’s world title in Sydney, but the post-match debate has been focused on huge controversy surrounding Rubiales.

The RFEF chief has been slammed for inappropriate behaviour at the final, including an unwarranted kiss on the lips of Hermoso, as she collected her medal at Stadium Australia.

Rubiales has since doubled down over calls for him to resign as the pressure continues to grow following a squad boycott of future games until he steps down.

Hermoso has since provided further detail on the fall out, including explosive details of Rubiales’ conduct, and pressure from the RFEF to justify his behaviour to her and other players.

“I feel obliged to report that Mr Rubiales’ words explaining the unfortunate incident are are categorically false,” as per a statement on social media.

“The kiss was never consensual. I was asked to make a joint statement to alleviate the pressure but all that was in my mind was to enjoy a historic milestone.

“Despite my decision, I have been under constant pressure to make a statement to justify Mr Rubiales’ actions.”