Eden Hazard linked with unlikely Premier League return

Eden Hazard is one of the most entertaining and most talented footballers of the last 20 years, although if you had only watched La Liga you wouldn’t know it.

After shredding Ligue 1 as a teenager, Hazard came to the rough and tumble of the Premier League – and dominated once again without altering his brilliant and unique style.

Such was his success at Chelsea that Real Madrid came calling, but ironically his injuries and his downfall came once he had left the savage English game.

After years in Spain struggling to even get on the pitch, let alone perform, Hazard is being linked with a return to England. AS claim that Crystal Palace are interested.

As much as we’d love to see the brilliant contrast of Hazard playing for Roy Hodgson’s Eagles, this seems like pure paper talk.

Everyone with a love of football should have only one desire – to see Hazard smiling and playing well once again, wherever that may be.