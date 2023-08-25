Carlo Ancelotti offers Vincius Junior injury update

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has issued a positive message over a thigh injury to Vinicius Junior.

Los Blancos continued their impressive 100% start to the La Liga season as Jude Bellingham’s late goal sealed a 1-0 victory away at Celta Vigo.

However, despite a fourth league goal in three games for the eye-catching Bellingham, post game attention quickly turned to Vinicius’ fitness.

Ancelotti was asked about the latest on the Brazilian international in his press conference in Vigo and the veteran Italian admitted he is worried.

“There are no plans to bring in new players we can score goals without Vinicius, as we did today”, as per COPE.

“Vini won’t play against Getafe, but it doesn’t seem very serious.

“He wanted to play on, but we didn’t want to take a risk. He’ll be back after the international break.”

The 23-year-old has largely remained uninjured during his time in Madrid with his only extended spell on the sidelines coming in 2019.

Ancelotti is expected to give a detailed update in the coming days but will miss out at home to Getafe next weekend.

However, Ancelotti’s comments do not clarify if Vinicius will withdraw from international duty with Brazil next month as they face 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

