Carlo Ancelotti not asked about Luis Rubiales controversy

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was not asked about the growing controversy surrounding RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales is at the centre of a storm following Spain’s superb 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final win over England earlier this month.

The RFEF chief shocked the world with his post-match behaviour, including unprofessional antics in the stands, and kissing striker Jenni Hermoso during the trophy presentation.

Following Rubiales’ bold decision not to step down, the squad have reacted forcefully with an incoming boycott of matches, until he resigns.

Hermoso has also released a personal statement over the saga, claiming she has been pressured by the RFEF to present the incidents as justifiable.

However, journalists opted against enquiring about Ancelotti’s view on the situation as Real Madrid sealed a third successive La Liga win since the start of the season away at Celta Vigo.

Ni una pregunta hoy a Ancelotti sobre las declaraciones de Rubiales. Y no se trata de que ya hablara ayer. Preguntarle a él y al resto de entrenadores y jugadores si Rubiales debe dimitir o no es un deber — Fran Moreno (@FranMoreno92) August 25, 2023

Rubiales is set to be suspended from his position in the coming days.