Candidates meet in extraordinary assembly to decide Rubiales successor

Luis Rubiales is out as president of the Spanish football association (RFEF), with the controversial administrator resigning today after a week of scandal and rising public pressure. But who will succeed him at the helm?

It’s a tricky job to take up, although many would say that Rubiales’ reign was so chaotic that just a steady hand on the tiller will do wonders. Marca are today reporting from the “extraordinary assembly” at the RFEF headquarters, where the heads of the regional associations will meet and work on finding his successor.

There’s likely to be a temporary appointment, with the process of appointing a new full time successor typically bureaucratic and Byzantine.

One of the vice presidents is likely to step up and take charge – Pedro Rocha, president of the Extremadura regional FA, and Pablo Lozano, head of the Andalusian equivalent, are named as favourites for temporary control.

After the chaos of the last week, they’ll want to choose wisely.