Barcelona join loan race for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku

Barcelona are ready to join the growing list of clubs considering a loan move for Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has not featured for Chelsea this season, following his return from a season long loan at Inter Milan, with Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitting his future is unresolved.

The Belgian international looked certain to move on from Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 season but exit talks have not produced a move.

Chelsea are open to selling the 30-year-old striker amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and Serie A side AS Roma.

Lukaku is not currently interested in a move to Saudi Arabia, but he is open to another spell in Italy, or elsewhere in Europe.

The former Manchester United forward has previously hinted at being open to a move to Barcelona with the latest reports from Sky Italy claiming the Catalan giants are monitoring the situation as the transfer window enters its final days.