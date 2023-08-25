Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona agree to pay 100% of Joao Felix wages after Xavi gives green light

Gerard Romero’s Jijantes, which has top connections at Barcelona, are breaking the story that Xavi has given the green light to bring in Joao Felix.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has already made it clear that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid, and the club don’t seem interested in keeping him either. Felix has spoken openly of his desire to play for Barcelona, which didn’t endear him to the Atletico fans.

He has a huge salary which Barcelona will struggle to pay, but given both teams want the move to happen now, a resolution is certainly possible. According to this report, Barcelona have agreed to pay 100% of the former Benfica man’s wages, and any negotiations from this point will likely be to do with a potential purchase option.

The injury to Pedri, who could miss 8 weeks of action, has clearly helped push Barcelona further along the line to making this deal happen, and while there are still a lot of potential obstacles financially, it now looks more possible than ever.

Posted by

Tags Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News