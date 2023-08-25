Barcelona agree to pay 100% of Joao Felix wages after Xavi gives green light

Gerard Romero’s Jijantes, which has top connections at Barcelona, are breaking the story that Xavi has given the green light to bring in Joao Felix.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has already made it clear that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid, and the club don’t seem interested in keeping him either. Felix has spoken openly of his desire to play for Barcelona, which didn’t endear him to the Atletico fans.

🚨 Xavi has agreed to João Félix's arrival. Barça want a simple loan without a buy option. They've let Atlético Madrid now that they're ready to assume 100% of his salary. @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/OqPM1Pnig9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 25, 2023

He has a huge salary which Barcelona will struggle to pay, but given both teams want the move to happen now, a resolution is certainly possible. According to this report, Barcelona have agreed to pay 100% of the former Benfica man’s wages, and any negotiations from this point will likely be to do with a potential purchase option.

The injury to Pedri, who could miss 8 weeks of action, has clearly helped push Barcelona further along the line to making this deal happen, and while there are still a lot of potential obstacles financially, it now looks more possible than ever.