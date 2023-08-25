Real Sociedad

Arsenal star set for fascinating La Liga loan move

Kieran Tierney’s move to Real Sociedad has been given the “here we go” by Fabrizio Romano. A medical is being scheduled, and we should see everything wrapped up this weekend.

The Scottish full back will join on loan from Arsenal, in a deal with no buy option according to Romano. One imagines, however, that if all goes well, La Real will make a strong push for permanent move next summer.

The 26 year old has fallen out of favour at Arsenal but remains a really good player, and securing him is something of a coup for manager Imanol Alguacil, who has made great progress in continuing to upgrade his squad year on year, helped by some very smart sporting directors.

Tierney will be an automatic starter at left back, with fellow new signing Hamari Traore strengthening the equivalent position down the right. That’s a major upgrade for the Basque side, who will be hoping to keep up their great league performances of the last few years.

Posted by

Tags Kieran Tierney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News