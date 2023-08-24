WATCH: More Lionel Messi heroics power Inter Miami into second cup final

The Lionel Messi show is the finest entertainment in US Sport currently, perhaps because it is guaranteed. Over a month and 8 games into Messi’s Inter Miami career, and every single one has featured a goal or an assist.

Messi has already fired Miami to their first title, after scoring 10 goals and grabbing an assist in their Leagues Cup campaign, which ended with Miami beating Nashville on penalties in the final.

They are now through to the US Open Cup final, after another victory on penalties over Cincinnati this time. Inter were two goals down, when Messi turned provider for Leonardo Campana.

Messi ▶️ Campana to put us on the board! #CINvMIA | 2-1 pic.twitter.com/We41VuhFYs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 24, 2023

And in the 97th minute, he was once again on hand to complete the comeback, finding Campana for the crucial equaliser – in typical blockbuster fashion.

Otro más de Leo para Leo en el minuto 97! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/5n5JMsjS1T — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 24, 2023

Josef Martinez would score three minutes into extra time, but Cincinnati fought back to equalise through Japanese international Yuya Kubo with seven minutes remaining.

LIONEL MESSI CONVERTS HIS PENALTY. ✅ pic.twitter.com/dFO2zjljHB — WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

Messi would convert his penalty in the shooutout, which Miami won 5-4, featuring another save from Drake Callender, as was the case in the Leagues Cup final.

They will now face Hector Herrera’s Houston Dynamo, who beat Real Salt Lake 3-1. The final will take place on the 27th of September.