Two Betis players could “re-debut” this weekend after summer free transfers

Marc Bartra is set for his second Real Betis debut this weekend as the verdiblancos take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

The centre back played 121 La Liga games for the Andalusian club between 2018 and 2022, when he went to Trabzonspor.

However after just one year in Turkey he has returned to the Benito Villamarin, where he will slot right back in to the heart of the defence. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have made a strong start to the season, with a win over Villareal and a draw with Atletico Madrid, but an away trip to Athletic Club is never easy, and they will likely need Bartra back to his best.

The former Barcelona player missed training on Wednesday, but returned today and Mundo Deportivo are confident he will be ready for the game. Hector Bellerin, who was on loan at Betis in the 2021-2022 season, could also make his re-debut on Sunday in the same match after signing on a free this summer