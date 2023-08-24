Spain will add wonderkid to next squad – representatives meet his family today

Rumours from this morning that Spain manager Luis dela Fuente could name teenager Lamine Yamal in his squad for the upcoming international break are gathering pace this afternoon, with Marca publishing a report on what’s happening behind the scenes at the Spanish FA ahead of the squad announcement on the 1st of September.

Yamal has shown his immense quality off the bench for Barcelona already, and the 16 year old got his first start against Cadiz on Saturday. As well as Spain, he is eligible to play for Morocco and Equatorial Guinea, so there is pressure on the Spanish FA to get him a senior cap sooner rather than later.

Marca say that Yamal will be in de La Fuente’s squad for the games against Cyprus and Georgia. Emissaries from the Spanish football federation have today been in Barcelona meeting with the player and his family.

It will be down to the player, who has so far played with Spanish youth teams, to decide whether to accept the call-up and commit his future to Spain; or whether to commit to one of his other options instead.