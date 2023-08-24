Spain forward Jenni Hermoso posts picture of kiss tattoo

While Spanish football clamours for the resignation of RFEF President Luis Rubiales, following his kiss without consent of Jenni Hermoso, the Spain forward is at least trying to enjoy herself in the World Cup celebrations.

On Wednesday a statement was released by her union FUTPRO which declared that she was leaving matters in their hands, and they declared that they would be pursuing action against Rubiales.

Meanwhile Hermoso is in Ibiza. The 33-year-old and her teammates are letting off steam after the world cup, and posted a tattoo on her leg, which says ‘#NoHayVeranoSinBeso’ – ‘There is no summer without a kiss’.

There is quite a lot of context. Hermoso is amongst her teammates in posting a picture of those temporary tattoos, which relate to a resort called Beso Beach in Formentera – presumably something given to guests on arrival.

Amongst some of her other teammates that posted photos of the tattoos, including Alexia Putellas, Ona Batlle with Teresa Abelleira and Cata Coll.

On Tuesday the Spain squad were greeted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, but are now enjoying themselves after a no doubt intense month. The RFEF had promised that the players would be allowed to celebrate in Ibiza after winning the World Cup. At the very least, hopefully the Spain squad are now somewhat removed media storm and rightly luxuriating as world champions.