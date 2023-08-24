Sevilla move on defender, set to sign forward from Germany

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta continues to make moves with the transfer deadline fast approaching, but has secured a forward in exchange for a defender.

Gonzalo Montiel has joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the season, but the World Cup-winner will move on a permanent basis should Forest remain in the Premier League next season, in exchange for €11m.

Meanwhile Hertha Berlin forward Dodi Lukebakio has arrived in Andalusia to complete a move to Los Nervionenses. Sevilla will spend between €8-10m according to Diario AS, in order to bring in the Belgian footballer.

Hertha were relegated last season, in spite of Lukebakio’s 12 goals and 5 assists, and was bound to move on. Originally Hertha spent €18m on him back in 2019, and those are the 25-year-old’s best figures during that time.

Montiel was clearly no longer wanted by Sevilla, and if Forest do stay up, they will make their money back on him. It does leave them a little short at right-back, with youngster Juanlu Sanchez the only cover for veteran Jesus Navas.

Lukebakio should add pace and a threat in behind for Sevilla. Capable of playing either through the middle or starting slightly wider, Lukebakio can be highly effective on his day, and has plenty of upside. Equally, he is not the clinical finisher Sevilla have been missing for some time.