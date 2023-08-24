Sale of defender opens path for Valencia to improve Ruben Baraja’s squad

Valencia have started this season with two wins from two, but that shouldn’t disguise the fact that this is a team likely to be back in a relegation battle this season – and as manager Ruben Baraja has made abundantly clear, one that needs serious reinforcement.

The good news is that help may be on the way. Marca’s story today claims that defender Eray Comert is on his way to France to complete a medical with Nantes, and sign a deal that will see him loaned there for a year, with an option to buy included.

That free up some budget for Los Che to strengthen Baraja’s squad a little, with Slim Amallah of Valladolid looking likely to come in. The story claims that it will also be a loan with a buy option, with the versatile midfielder Amallah available relatively easily following the Pucela‘s relegation last season.

It won’t be enough on its own, but it’s a start.