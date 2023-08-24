RFEF President Luis Rubiales agreeing suspension pact to save his job following Spain kiss scandal

RFEF President Luis Rubiales is under significant pressure to resign from his job, following his forced kiss of Jenni Hermoso during Spain’s World Cup celebrations. However he remains determined to hang onto to his job.

The scandal took a major turn on Wednesday, when Hermoso decided with her agency and union FUTPRO to pursue action against Rubiales. This detonated any idea that Hermoso was at all OK with the events that transpired.

The RFEF has called an extraordinary general assembly for Friday, where it appears that still having the support of the Federations, he had planned to apologise again, and show his commitment to women’s football. In order to replace him, they would need to bring a vote of no confidence, in which 46 of the 140 members would need to bring this motion – and a majority would need to approve it. This is not expected to happen.

However following more allegations of sexual harassment, and Hermoso’s joint statement, Rubiales is aware that he may face sanctions from the High Committee for Sport (CSD), a government body that can suspend him for his actions.

Cadena Cope say that Rubiales is now negotiating a pact with the CSD to be suspended for a period of time, but ultimately hang onto his job. The process that would allow Rubiales to escape punishment would be a six-month suspension either from the CSD or the RFEF internally, but then return to his position.

The CSD have publicly said they will take action if the RFEF do not, but if this ‘punishment’ is the case, then he would be able to present his candidacy for the presidency again in 2024.

Quite clearly, it would amount to gross negligence if Rubiales, who is accused of sexual harassment, is allowed to negotiate his own punishment to his own liking. It seems clear to many from the outside that his position is now untenable, as the idea of him returning to work with Hermoso or the Spanish women’s side appears absurd, given how he has behaved in the aftermath. Emitting false statements on their behalf and pressuring players into public statements on his behalf is not appropriate for a boss.