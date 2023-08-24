Real Madrid receive fitness boost after two players return to training

Real Madrid‘s injury list could shrink in the coming days, after they received two players back onto their training pitches on Wednesday.

Dani Ceballos is recovering from a tear to a tendon muscle, suffered during preseason, which has kept him out of action for over a month at this point. Ceballos is yet to appear this season, but Diario AS say he is back in light individual training.

He was joined by Ferland Mendy, who went down with a thigh muscle problem during the Clasico friendly in the USA during preseason, is also back on the pitch. He too was doing the same routine as Ceballos.

The pair will not make Real Madrid’s trip to Celta Vigo on Friday, but could return to face Getafe on the second of September.

Ceballos is unlikely to come straight back into the side at any rate, with intense competition meaning the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are no longer assured of their positions.

Mendy on the other hand does have a positional competition going with Fran Garcia, and will be keen to remind Carlo Ancelotti of what he can do sooner rather than later. Currently it looks more like Garcia’s to lose.