Rayo fan taken to hospital in ambulance in farcical scenes at stadium

Rayo Vallecano are without doubt one of the most popular teams in La Liga outside of the traditional giants. Their left wing values and community roots are well know, and they’ve built a strong cult following worldwide.

Unfortunately, the same idiosyncrasies that make them a refreshing change from the plastic, corporate world of modern football often make them into a bit of a joke, and the way they treat their fans day to day is shocking given their reputation as the “people’s club.”

12 hours later. Two Rayo season tickets. Horrific, disgraceful experience. These unbelievably passionate fans deserve better. pic.twitter.com/0Eigoq6oy0 — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) August 23, 2023

Today – two games in to the season – they put their season tickets on sale. And disorganisation reached new levels. There was an enormous queue wrapping around the stadium, with reportedly just two staff manning the box office.

Goal.com reported that an ambulance was called for a fan who had suffered in the burning August head of Madrid.

Journalist Phil Kitromilides was in the queue and apparently waited 12 hours to get his tickets.

“Horrific, disgraceful experience,” he commented on Twitter.

“These unbelievably passionate fans deserve better.”