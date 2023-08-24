Pedri to miss a month or more after Barcelona confirm thigh injury

Barcelona have announced that midfielder Pedri will be out until October after picking up an injury in training today.

It’s described as a right thing injury, one that looks set to keep him out for month at least – although the club say there are further tests to be done. This means that the brilliant creative midfielder will not only miss games in La Liga, but also the opening round (at least) of the Champions League.

❗ 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗺𝗲́𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗼@Pedri se ha hecho una lesión en el recto anterior del muslo derecho. Es baja y su evolución marcará su disponibilidad. pic.twitter.com/HfPniXiLAB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 24, 2023

Pedri is a key player for Xavi and started both of the La Liga games that Barcelona have played so far. The team seriously struggle for goals and creativity without him, and this may provide a chance for Ez Abde to establish himself, albeit in a different position.

He joins Ronald Araujo in the physio room – although the Uruguayan is on his way back to fitness and should be back out on the grass training within a week.