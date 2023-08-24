New favourite emerges in race for Ivan Fresneda’s signature

Real Valladolid are still likely to sell Ivan Fresneda this summer, even if Barcelona are to miss out.

The Catalans appear to have opted to go after Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo instead of signing Ivan Fresneda – carrying out both operations is beyond their means.

Thus it means that Fresneda will have to make a decision on where to take his business in the week. Chelsea and Porto have both been linked with Fresneda, but Record in Portugal say that Sporting CP are leading the race for the 18-year-old (via MD).

La Pucela wanted €15m for him, but will accept a reduction to that fee for Fatawu or Rodrigo Ribeiro’s arrival on loan instead. However, they still need to convince the player that it is the right move for him.

Given the number of major sides linked to him in recent months, Fresneda likely would have thought he would be playing in one of the so-called big five leagues this season. However Portuguese football may be a good proving ground for the teenage sensation. Fresneda was not a guaranteed starter at Valladolid last season in a relegation battle, and making a larger jump risks stunting his growth.