New Barca wonderkid trains with first team for the first time

Mundo Deportivo are today reporting that whole host of Barcelona youngsters have trained with the first team as they prepare for Sunday’s evening game against Villareal.

Among them is Noah Darvich, the 16 year old wonderkid signed from Freiburg this summer.

One of the top talents in his age group in Europe, Darvich looks a thrilling player and has now had his first sessions with the big boys, an important step in his progression towards first team action. The attacking midfielder is highly rated at Barcelona, who expect a lot of him.

The German youth international will play for Barcelona B this season, with their first match of the campaign coming this Sunday against Logrones.

Given Xavi’s impressive propensity to include extremely young player in his squads, and even give them minutes long before other coaches would consider it, we likely won’t have to wait long before we see Darvich on the pitch with the first team.