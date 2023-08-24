Girona look to late swoop for Barcelona defender

Eric Garcia was once considered one of the brightest centre back prospects in the world, and when Manchester City snatched him from Barcelona’s academy, that’s just what they thought they were getting.

Even when Barcelona grabbed him back a few years later, he was highly rated as a ball playing defender, despite not having really broken through in England.

But now after some disappointing years back at the Nou Camp, he is ready to move on again, and Mundo Deportivo claim that a move to Girona is on the cards, with Barcelona constantly looking to cash in on assets at the moment.

With the defender under contract until 2026, it’s suggested he could go on loan with an option to buy, easing Barca’s wage bill troubles in the short term.

Still just 22, there’s time for Garcia to finally find a home and settle in – and Girona looks just about the perfect place to do it.