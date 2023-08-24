Getafe show loan interest in Atletico Madrid summer signing

Atletico Madrid are hoping to strengthen rather than weaken their squad in the final week of the transfer window, but it is not halting interest in their players.

New signing Samu Omorodion has arrived this week, and is expected to leave on loan, with a host of La Liga clubs reportedly interested in having him on loan this season.

However Marca report that Getafe have shown interest in summer signing Javi Galan. The former Celta Vigo left-back has not featured for Atletico in their opening two games, and is the only outfield player who is fit for whom that is the case.

Galan seems to have Yannick Carrasco and Samuel Lino ahead of him in the pecking order, but Los Colchoneros are not planning on allowing him to leave.

Javi Galán's situation has not changed at all. The club hasn't conveyed anything about him potentially leaving, and the player himself doesn't want to leave.

Getafe President Angel Torres has acknowledged that they need to strengthen at left-back this season, and Jose Bordalas was keen on signing Galan from his time at Cordoba and then Huesca.

It seems highly unlikely that Atletico would allow Galan to leave the club. Often new signings at Atleti are kept to fleeting appearances for Diego Simeone until they can bed into the system that the Argentine has constructed. In addition, the wide positions at Atletico are probably those which require the most cohesion with teammates, as they set the width and depth of the team often.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images