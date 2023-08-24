Gabri Veiga accepts Al Ahli offer to move to Saudi Pro League

Brilliant La Liga talent Gabri Veiga has accepted a move to Al Ahli in the Saudi Premier League, Fabrizio Romano has just confirmed in an exclusive on his Twitter.

According to the Italian insider, Celta Vigo have accepted the offer for their creative midfielder, and he has accepted a presumably monster contract offer.

EXCLUSIVE: Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli, here we go! Bid accepted by Celta, player also said yes. Coach Jaissle was crucial for Veiga to accept. Al Ahli sign their secret top target. Saudi side want to invest on world best talents — and now they also got the gem Gabri Veiga.

It’s the latest move from clubs in the Saudi top flight who are looking to strengthen with the best young talents as well as big names coming to the end of their career.

Veiga had serious interest from clubs around Europe, and after interest from Chelsea went cold Napoli were strongly linked with the 21 year old, but the move collapsed in the last 48 hours, and Al Ahli have capitalised.

Losing a gem like Veiga is another major blow to La Liga, who were already struggling to compete with the wages on offer in the Premier League, and face a fresh threat in the form of the Saudi Pro League.