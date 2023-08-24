Fresh Premier League side emerge as suitors for Barcelona winger

Barcelona winger Ez Abde was always bound to attract interest this summer following an excellent season with Osasuna on loan last season.

Real Betis had offered around €11m for 50% of Abde’s rights earlier in the summer, a move he was willling to make if he was not part of plans for Barcelona.

MD say Aston Villa have also shown an interest, while Bayer Leverkusen are thought to have bid €20m for him. The latest Premier League side to look at Abde are reportedly Crystal Palace. They would be happy to add to their collection of tricky dribblers in Ebereche Eze and Michael Olise with Abde.

However the latest coming out of Barcelona is that they will keep faith in Abde and turn down all offers for him. Abde was keen to continue, but wanted to know he has Xavi’s confidence and will see plenty of minutes.

Abde is the only natural winger in Barcelona’s side that looks to take on his defender as often as possible. Ultimately, that ability to unbalance a defence and beat his man is lacking elsewhere, and Xavi will no doubt benefit from his skillset.