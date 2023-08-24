Forward to bring important quality to one-paced Sevilla

Jose Luis Mendilibar has done fantastic work with the squad he has been given in Seville, but it’s been clear for a year now that there were major issues with it.

Monchi, for all his qualities as a sporting director, had built a very slow (and quite old) squad, constantly adding technical quality without much speed – there’s no better example than the arrival of Isco.

Mendilibar wants to add speed, and new sporting director Victor Orta is making it happen – Dodi Lukebakio arrived last night from Hertha Berlin, and he will offer something dramatically different to Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela.

Marca claim that the coach will use the left footed Belgian on the left rather than the right, encouraging him to use his pace to get to the byline and play crosses and cutbacks into the box.

It should add some spice and pace to Mendilibar’s strong and sturdy defensive framework.