FIFA open disciplinary case against Luis Rubiales following World Cup kiss scandal

The pressure on Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s football association (RFEF) continues to grow after a week of scandal.

The inciting incident was his kissing of Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the team’s World Cup final win over England on Sunday.

Since then, numerous further complaints about inappropriate conduct dating back many years have been put forward, and pressure from regional football associations is growing.

Managers of La Liga clubs taking their press conferences today are largely openly against Rubiales, and calls for his resignation are growing intense.

In what might prove to the the final straw, FIFA have today opened a disciplinary case against the beleaguered administrator, specifically referring to the incident at the final.

The sport’s governing body will decide whether Rubiales broke “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaved in a way that brought the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

So far, he has proved unbelievably resilient in the face of accusations and criticism of his actions. However there is now a feeling of inevitability that he will be forced to resign in the face of this overwhelming pressure.