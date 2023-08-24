Carlo Ancelotti rules out Kylian Mbappe move for Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has slammed the door shut on Kylian Mbappe this summer, claiming that no new players will arrive at the club.

“I rule it out. 100%.” That was the response of Ancelotti ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to face Celta Vigo on Friday night.

Mbappe has been extensively linked with a move to Los Blancos, with Paris Saint-Germain keen to avoid losing him for free next summer, but it appears they will not sanction a late move for him, as had been reported several days ago.

Neither does Ancelotti expect anyone to leave Los Blancos, despite the face that two players have permission to look for a move away from Real Madrid this summer due to their lack of opportunities.

“I think our squad is closed and everyone is focused on this season. They can change their minds, but I’m not afraid of that [happening].”

Ancelotti was also quizzed on the topic on everyone’s lips in Spain, the scandal surrounding RFEF President Luis Rubiales, and his sexual harassment of Jenni Hermoso.

“It’s a delicate subject,” Ancelotti began.

“But as a citizen, like most people I think, it was behaviour that I didn’t like… His behaviour wasn’t the behaviour of the president of the federation.”

Rubiales will attend an extraordinary general assembly on Friday where he is expected to give explanations and another, more weighty apology to the officials gathered. However it is believed he still has the support of the regional federations, and is negotiating a temporary suspension as a peace offering.