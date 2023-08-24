Barcelona to receive €20m in next three days from financial operation

Barcelona are to receive a financial boost before the end of the week, according to MD.

The Blaugrana sold a 29.5% stake in Barca Vision, a subsidiary that deals with image rights distribution in exchange for €120m earlier in August, and are due €20m by the end of the week. €60m of the money due to Barcelona was agreed to be paid before the end of the transfer window.

The first third of that deal has already been paid, the second third is due by Sunday, and the final payment must be sent to Barcelona by Wednesday the 29th of August – two days before the end of the transfer window.

This income is crucial for Barcelona to be able to register their players with La Liga. Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena are not yet able to play, while Barcelona hope to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City before the end of the window too.

Image via LLUIS GENE / AFP