Barcelona suffer major blow as Pedri prepares for lengthy absence

Barcelona have suffered a major injury blow after Pedri suffered another lengthy injury in training on Thursday morning.

The Blaugrana announced the injury to his right thigh muscle, and did not provide a recovery time, but Cadena Cope believe that he will miss more than six weeks of action.

That would keep him out of action until early October, as well as Spain duty in September, and possibly October too, when they face Scotland in their European qualifiers.

The Canary Islander will thus miss matches against Villarreal (A), Osasuna (A), Real Betis (H), Celta Vigo (H), Real Mallorca (A), Sevilla (H) and Granada (A) in La Liga. There are also the first two fixtures in the Champions League which Pedri will be absent for, and having failed to get out of the group stage in recent years, this will be a major concern for Xavi Hernandez.

On the other hand, Araújo has been injured 286 days since July 2020, having suffered 8 muscular injuries. Now, both are injured. Again. — Jamie Easton Gombau (@eastonjamie) August 24, 2023

Xavi started five midfielders against Cadiz over the weekend, and with Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi all available, he is not short of options, but it does rob them of depth and arguably their most creative player.

Pedri’s continuous injuries are a serious concern for the Blaugrana these days, and they can no longer rely on his presence throughout the season.