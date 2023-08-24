Barcelona give up on selling surplus defender this summer

Barcelona are looking at alternative solutions to the future of Clement Lenglet in the remaining week of the transfer window, after giving up on the idea of selling him.

Lenglet has been on the list of players that Barcelona want to move on since the start of the summer, and there was interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, but he wants to continue in Europe.

Initially it had been expected that Lenglet might return to Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent last season on loan. However Spurs have been steadfast, and will not meet the demands of Barcelona for a permanent deal: €15m.

Sport say that Barcelona now see it as impossible to sell Lenglet this summer, with nobody willing to meet those demands. He could still return to Spurs on loan, but that is now the avenue Barcelona are going down.

Lenglet is due €16m this season, and few clubs are willing to cover that amount in his wages. It looks likely that Barcelona will have to pay a percentage of his wages in order to move him out even on loan. Freeing themselves of at least part of their salary is one of the things which is seen as key to their efforts to register their remaining players, Inigo Martinez, Inaki Pena and Marcos Alonso.