Barcelona agree to obligatory buy clause for Joao Cancelo if he meets target

Barcelona are willing to insert a clause in Joao Cancelo’s loan contract that would see his loan with an option to buy him become an obligatory purchase.

Manchester City‘s Cancelo has been heavily linked with the Blaugrana, with many outlets reporting that a loan with an option to buy deal will be completed before the end of the week.

According to SER Catalunya (via MD), if Barcelona were to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League, the €25m buy option would be activated automatically at the end of the season. This is not something the Blaugrana have managed in the last two seasons, but is one of their key targets this season.

Barcelona have had a habit of pushing their costs down the line in order to remain somewhat competitive at the top end of La Liga, but with so much of this happening, it seems as if they will continue to be spinning plates every transfer window for some time. That said, if they can afford it, Cancelo‘s arrival for €25m is a good deal on the face of it.