Spain star Jenni Hermoso to pursue punishment for Luis Rubiales for forced kiss

Spanish World Cup-winner and star striker Jenni Hermoso is to pursue action against RFEF President Luis Rubiales, after the latter kissed her without consent during the World CUp celebrations.

A statement was released by FUTPRO, her union and in coordination with her agency, that said that they would be pursuing sanctions for Rubiales in her interest.

“My FUTPRO union, in coordination with my TMJ agency, are taking charge of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.”

During the full statement, FUTPRO manifested the following.

“From our association we ask the Royal Spanish Football Federation to implement the necessary protocols, ensure the rights of our players are upheld and adopt exemplary measures.”

“It is essential that our team is represented by figures who project their values ​​of equality and respect in all areas. It is necessary to continue advancing in the fight for equality, a fight that our players have led with determination, leading us to the position in the that we find ourselves today.”

“We also call on the Higher Sports Council [CSD] so that, within its powers, it actively supports and promotes prevention and intervention in the face of sexual harassment or abuse, machismo and sexism.”

“We reject any attitude or conduct that violates the rights of soccer players.”

“From the union we are working so that acts like the ones we have seen never go unpunished, they are sanctioned and the pertinent measures are adopted to protect the football players from actions that we believe are unacceptable.”

This could be a decisive step in terms of Rubiales’ future. He had maintained that there was no bad feeling on Hermoso’s part following the incident, both after the match and in his ‘apology’ the following day. The RFEF also put out a falsely attributed statement playing down the incident on Hermoso’s behalf.

With Hermoso pursuing action against Rubiales for workplace harassment, this should also give the CSD power to suspend Rubiales from his position. This will also further increase the pressure on him to resign from his position, and follows on from further accusations of sexual harassment that went public today.

Rubiales has reportedly denied that he has any intention to resign, and at an extraordinary general assembly for the RFEF on Friday was to rely on support from the regional federations, apologise again, and explain how he has supported the women’s game over the years. Ultimately, he intends to continue.