Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente considering calling up 16-year-old

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente will be crossing names off his list, as he prepares to deliver his next squad on the first of September. It could include a surprise call-up.

According to MD, 16-year-old Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal could be in line for a call from de la Fuente. Yamal has shown his quality already this season, earning his first start over the weekend against Cadiz.

Spain have history of doing so, when Luis Enrique called up a 16-year-old Gavi after his performances for Barcelona. However there is an added factor in that Yamal is eligible to compete for three countries in Equatorial Guinea (via his mother), Morocco (via his father), and Spain (via his birth).

Several months ago, Joan Fontes reported that Yamal was keen to play for Morocco, and their scouts have been seen taking in his games previously. Thus far Yamal has played for Spain’s underage teams, competing in the under-17 European Championships earlier this year, but his omission from the under-18 side, called up yesterday, has led to speculation de la Fuente may be considering his inclusion with the seniors.

Spain also have a history of calling up players eligible for other countries quickly too, as has been the case with Bojan Krkic, Munir El Haddadi and Ez Abde.

It seems likely, even at this early stage, that Yamal will play international football, and having seen him through the youth sides, it is no wonder Spain want to see him play for them eventually. His potential is enormous, and no doubt both countries have already laid the groundwork to persuade him.