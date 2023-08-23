Ronaldinho involved in Bitcoin trial but fails to show up for court

Former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho is once again having issues with the law, after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

As per Sport, Ronaldinho was due in court on Tuesday to testify on a brand of bitcoin which are being tried for fraud, as it was believed to be a scame.

The name of the bitcoin is 18kRonaldinho, which promised daily profits fo 2% for all of those who invested over $30 in the currency. This turned out to be false, and civil suite worth €56.5m.

Ronaldinho is suspected of having taken part in the scam, and the courts have been given an order to make Ronaldinho appear by force this Tuesday. Sport say that Ronaldinho’s defence is that they used his likeness and image without his consent.

The great Brazilian has been involved in a number of bizarre run-ins with the law, the most notable of which being when he was detained by Paraguayan police for entering the country on false passport.