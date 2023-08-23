RFEF denies Tamara Ramos claims in strong statement

The scandal that was sparked by RFEF President Luis Rubiales’ kissing of Spanish national team player Jenni Hermoso is continuing to spread.

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) have just released a denial of the accusations of Tamara Ramos, a former colleague of Rubiales at the organisation.

She had recounted some of the abuse that she suffered while working there, accusing Rubiales of “humiliations, physical blows [to the furniture] … an atrocity for a long time.”

The statement refutes all this, and claims that they have taken legal measures against her and her “attempts to damage the image of Luis Rubiales.” It is claimed that she is simply using the current media climate in the wake of the Hermoso incident for fame, and personal gain.

They note that Ramos has “maintained personal contact with the president during all this time,” adding that this “includes family photos, birthday wishes and even the recent request of work in the federation.”

This looks like it will just be the start of this part of the story, and despite immense pressure from all sides, Rubiales is clinging on.