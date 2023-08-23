Real Madrid send youth talent on loan with option to buy

Real Madrid have today completed the loan of Melvin Ukpeigbe to Bayer Leverkusen, who have an option to make the deal permanent.

Los Blancos produce a lot of talent and often spend this later part of the summer finding destinations for those who aren’t yet of the level to join the first team squad. The astronomical level of talent at the club means that even very good players sometimes have to leave to make their mark.

16 year old right back Ukpeigbe is a true talent, having joined Madrid from Rayo Vallecano in 2017 and then worked his way up through the youth teams at Valdebebas. He has featured for Spain at youth level too.

He follows in the footsteps of Dani Carvajal, who moved to Leverkusen in 2012 before Los Blancos activated their buy-back clause a year later. It’s not clear whether such a clause exists here – but the Leverkusen statement confirms their option to make the loan permanent.