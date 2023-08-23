Future Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe hits second patch of struggles this year

Real Madrid have not signed a new forward this summer aside from veteran Joselu Mato, and neither are they certain on the future of Kylian Mbappe. In theory, the long-term future of their forward line is in safe hands though.

Endrick Felipe has agreed to join Real Madrid when he turns 18, in the summer of 2024, in a deal worth up to €60m including variables. However he has had a tough year this season.

After losing his place in the Palmeiras side, he received significant media attention from his struggles in front of goal, but eventually put his goal drough to bed.

Things eased up for Endrick at that point, getting on the scoresheet after 13 appearances. In total he has racked up 7 goals and an assist in 34 appearances this season – spectacular figures for most 17-year-olds, but it is true some expected more from him this season, rightly or wrongly.

After that initial drought though, he is now back on a ten-game run without a goal. Last time he appeared, Endrick managed just two touches in 27 minutes against Cruzeiro, while he has spent 5 of the last 7 games on the bench without appearing.

In general, he has started 4 of Palmeiras 20 matches in league competition this season, and come on 15 times, resulting in four goals.

Real Madrid will likely be unconcerned by his struggles, as Palmeiras are one of the biggest and most competitive sides in South America. Provided he keeps things in perspective, Endrick should continue to develop into one of the best talents in the world, but it is not normal for a teenager to be exposed to such attention.