Barcelona have offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder turned down

Barcelona had three targets for the remainder of their transfer window at the beginning of August, but it looks as if they will only manage one.

Xavi Hernandez was keen to bring in a right-back, a back-up central forward for Robert Lewandowski, and another midfielder who can play the final pass. Joao Cancelo of Manchester City appears to be on his way to Barcelona, but the forward and the midfielder are pieces he will have to go without.

Sport say that Barcelona have had a loan offer for Giovani Lo Celso turned down. Tottenham Hotspur are only interested in a permanent sale for Lo Celso, despite him not being a major part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans, while Barcelona can only afford a loan deal. The Australian manager wants him to stay as a useful rotational piece.

The only change will be if Spurs have a change of heart, or Barcelona fork out €10-15m for Lo Celso. Real Betis would also like him back on loan, but similarly do not have the finances to do a deal.

If, as looks to be the case, Barcelona fail to bring in a midfielder, Xaviwill instead drop down into the Barca Atletic side for reinforcements, with Fermin Lopez coming off a promising preseason.