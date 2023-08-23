Barcelona

Barcelona close on renewal of veteran star until 2028

Barcelona are close to tying up their latest contract renewal, ensuring they have security over arguably their best player last season. According to Sport, a renewal for Marc-Andre ter Stegen is close. The German goalkeeper is now vice-captain at the club and considered one of the leaders and examples for others to follow.

The story broke a little over a week ago that the two parties were in talks over a new deal this summer, and ter Stegen is seemingly open to taking a pay cut along with the deal. The five-year contract may well be the last for the 31-year-old, taking him into the twilight of his career.

There is little doubt that with a less adept goalkeeper, Barcelona would have struggled to win La Liga last season. Coming up with crucial saves on a weekly basis, on paper this is a solid bit of business from Barcelona. He still has two years remaining left on his deal, but if he reduces his wages, then it is a much less costly endeavour than finding a new goalkeeper.

