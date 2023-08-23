Atletico Madrid winger with uncertain future as club look to raise funds

Atletico Madrid are still hoping to bring in a holding midfielder before the end of the transfer window, but are in need of sales or exits to make that happen.

Los Colchoneros have been heavily linked with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, but any deal with Tottenham Hotspur is paralysed due to Atletico’s finances. They need the likes of Joao Felix to leave in order to facilitate a deal.

With Koke Resurreccion injured, Pablo Barrios has been playing out of position there and doing well, sharing duties with Axel Witsel. However the Rojiblancos want someone natural there, and see Witsel as a central defender.

Which is likely part of the reason that Diario AS suggest that Carrasco may yet leave before the end of the window. Diego Simeone is reportedly unimpressed with his form through two weeks, and it was the Belgian who gave the ball away for Granada’s goal in their opening match.

With Samuel Lino, Javi Galan and at a push Reinildo Mandava also capable of playing Carrasco’s wide left role, they are well stocked, and would consider a good offer for him. Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia showed an interest in Carrasco earlier this summer, and that could be his landing spot.