Atletico Madrid teenager choosing between La Liga loan – decision expected in coming days

Atletico Madrid’s latest signing Samu Omorodion is set to head out on loan within a week of joining the club, and he is spoilt for options.

Initially, Omorodion was due to return to Granada after Atletico Madrid activated his €6m release clause, but new rules prevent that from happening, with a minimum six-month gap needed before a player rejoins a club they have just signed from.

However Atletico want Omorodion to gain La Liga experience, having played just once in the top division before their signing – against Los Colchoneros.

According to Marca, the 19-year-old will decide his future in the coming days. They say that ten teams have enquired about them, although only four are known about.

Cadiz are the only side to have presented formal interest, but have also just signed Maxi Gomez, which may perhaps reduce their interest.

Celta Vigo, Real Betis and Sevilla are the other sides that are most closely linked with him.

A move to Celta seems to make more sense for him. While Betis and Sevilla will play many more games, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Goncalo Paciencia are by no means guaranteed their place, at least not as much as Borja Iglesias or Youssef En-Nesyri. Hence Omorodion stands a better chance of getting more minutes and potentially even winning a place in the side.